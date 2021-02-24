Aarav Bhatia shares Twinkle Khanna's pic, says his mom 'has allegedly been possessed by a demon' - check out her reply

Bollywood Akshay Kumar's wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a hilarious picture of herself, which her son Aarav Bhatia shared on their family group.

The picture showed the 'Mrs Funnybones' author in her garden, with her face covered with her hair as she bends over and stretches her arms. She was purportedly captured by Aarav amid a work out session.

Sharing it on their family chat, Aarav wrote in the caption: "Neighbours report shocking news as Twinkle Khanna has allegedly been possessed by a demon. Take a look at her demonic ritual in the communal garden."

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share a screenshot and wrote: "Who needs enemies when you have a son who puts this up on the family chat. By the way, I was doing a ‘bent-over reverse dumbbell fly’ a term I would not even know a year ago."