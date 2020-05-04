Aaradhya Bachchan pays artistic tribute to frontline workers fighting COVID-19

Star couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan paid an artistic tribute to all the frontline workers who are combating COVID-19.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek took to Instagram to share a picture of the doodle by their little in-house artist The doodle featured two hands joined with 'Thank You' and 'Dhanyawaad' written on them while sketches of frontline workers like healthcare workers, teachers, media professionals, police officials, army personnel, and sanitisation workers are seen surrounding the thanking hands.