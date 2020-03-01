‘Aapko neend kaise aajati hai’: Zaira Wasim slams Akshay Kumar’s interview with PM Modi over ‘mangoes’

"Bilkul. Mujhe aam bahot pasand hain. Bachpan se hi. Gujarat mein toh aam ras ki paramparaa bhi hai", PM Modi told Kumar. (I love mangoes. Gujarat has a tradition of Aamras as well)

The PM also recalled his childhood days in Gujarat and how he would pluck mangoes from the field and eat, since he couldn’t afford buying them.

"Abb uss samay humein hygiene ka itna khayaal toh thha nahin. Toh kabhi dhotey nahin thhay [We did not have the sense of hygiene at that time, and wouldn’t wash the mangoes before eating)”, PM Modi added.