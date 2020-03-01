‘Aapko neend kaise aajati hai’: Zaira Wasim slams Akshay Kumar’s interview with PM Modi over ‘mangoes’

Despite the internet restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, has managed to put out a tweet seems like a late arrival to the party that took place last year. The Dangal star has taken a subtle dig at Akshay Kumar’s non-political interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Zaira wrote, “The question should’ve been “Aapko raat ko sukoon ki neend kaise aajati hai”. NOT “Aap aam kaise khate hai”.”
For those unversed, Akshay Kumar had asked PM Modi "Yeh baat kaafi saare bachche aapse poochhna chahte hain. Kya humaare pradhaan mantri ji aam khaatey hain?" (Do you eat mangoes?)
"Bilkul. Mujhe aam bahot pasand hain. Bachpan se hi. Gujarat mein toh aam ras ki paramparaa bhi hai", PM Modi told Kumar. (I love mangoes. Gujarat has a tradition of Aamras as well)
The PM also recalled his childhood days in Gujarat and how he would pluck mangoes from the field and eat, since he couldn’t afford buying them.
"Abb uss samay humein hygiene ka itna khayaal toh thha nahin. Toh kabhi dhotey nahin thhay [We did not have the sense of hygiene at that time, and wouldn’t wash the mangoes before eating)”, PM Modi added.
Zaira is perhaps a bit late to react on the matter, but given the internet restrictions imposed in J&K, we wouldn’t expect them to keep up with the trends either. That being said, the tweet comes after the horrifying violence in Delhi that shook the nation to its core. Wasim’s tweet is only a reminder than while there are celebs who condemned the heinous acts that took place in the period of 48 hours, film industry legends such as Akshay Kumar showed no spine in reacting to the same.
