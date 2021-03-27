‘Aapki acting jaise sadele…’: Salman trolled for promoting brother Arbaaz Khan's mangoes

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently gave a shoutout to his baby brother Arbaaz Khan, for a new initiative around mangoes.
Arbaaz ventured into the sales for season’s favourite king of fruits delivered online through his medium “Aamwalla.”
Salman took to Twitter and wrote, "Arre waah! @arbaazSkhan This looks truly amazing just like the Mangoes at @aamwalla."
Not to mention, had also sent a box of fresh mangoes to his ex-wife Malaika Arora.
The latter took to her Instagram to thank him and wrote: "Thank u @arbaazkhanofficial @aam.wala for the freshest mangoes that u can order online. Order now."
However, Salman was brutally trolled for turning cheerleader for Arbaaz. One user wrote, “Bhai aam to aapki acting jaise sadele nahi niklenge na!”
“100 peti abhi order kar doonga agar Arbaaz Dabangg 3 banaane ke liye sorry bol dega toh,” added another.
Check out the reactions below.
On the film front, Salman will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahesh Manjrekar's ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.
His line-up also includes ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, besides Farhad Samji's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde, and Prabhu Deva's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Disha Patani.
