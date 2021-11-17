AAP Mumbai leader sends defamation notice to Kangana Ranaut over 'bheek' remark

AAP Mumbai Joint Secretary Kashinath Kalmandarga, who also happens to be the son of a freedom fighter, has sent a defamation notice to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her recent "bheek" remark, the party said in a release. Reportedly, Vitthalrao Kalmandarga was a freedom fighter who fought against oppression of the British rule.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had recently made a statement wherein she claimed that India did not gain independence in 1947, that India - in 1947 - was bestowed with alms (“woh Azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi”), and that the nation’s real independence was achieved in 2014.

"This abominable statement not only insults and discredits the Indian freedom struggle and its revered leaders; but is extremely inflammatory in its nature, and tantamount to treason," the AAP said in the release.

Notably, AAP Mumbai Prabhari Preeti Sharma Menon has also complained to the Police, to file an FIR against Kangana Ranaut in response to her "treasonous" claims.

"It is, however, even more infuriating to know that such a seditious claim was made on national television, by a recipient of one of the highest civilian honors in India – the Padmi Shri. The AAP has sent a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, requesting him to apply to the Central Government for the withdrawal of her civilian award. She has subsequently claimed that there was no war in 1947 (“1947 me kaunsa war hua tha? Agar aap mujhe bata do toh main apna Padmashree award lauta dungi”), falsely implying that Indian Independence was the consequence of one hypothetical occurrence in 1947 – disparaging the independence movement that preceded our freedom, lasted for more than a century, and made Indian Independence possible," the release added.

Kashinath Kalmandarga demanded a public apology from the 'Manikarnika' actress. He said: “My father and millions of freedom fighters dedicated their entire lives, at a great personal cost, to the freedom struggle. We are the proud progeny of such a selfless generation of leaders and revolutionaries. It is shameful and humiliating to say the least, that people like Kangana Ranaut can make such derogatory statements, which slander our forebears, and the countless Indians who dedicated their lives for India to attain its independence. We demand that Kangana Ranaut publicly apologize for the statement she has made by putting out an apology note in English, Hindi and Marathi newspapers; failing which, we will take legal action against her for defaming my father and our freedom struggle."

Meanwhile, Preeti Sharma Menon said the actress makes "cheap statements for publicity and expects to get away with it". "The Aam Aadmi Party will not tolerate any insult to our Motherland, and her sons and daughters - who are our freedom fighters. The problem is, Kangana makes such cheap statements for publicity and expects to get away with it. The Aam Aadmi Party won't let that happen; we will take this to its logical conclusion," she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:25 PM IST