'Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye': Aamir Khan on why he quit social media - watch video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who decided to quit social media a day after his 56th birthday got candid with the paparazzi on why he did so.
Aamir was spotted at the screening of the film Koi Jaane Na made by his friend Amin Hajee. When the photographers asked him why he quit social media, Khan said, "Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (You need not apply your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on the social media? I thought I anyway don't post much on social media)."
When asked if this meant a goodbye to his millions of fans and followers, Aamir said, "Alvida nahi, main to idhar hi hu, kahi ja nahi raha hu, isse pahle bhi to communicate karte hi they. Abhi isme media ka role zyada bhadh gya hai kyunki ab main media ke through hi apne audience se baat kar paunga. Aapka to khush hona chahiye, mujhe pura bharosa hai aap pe (I am not going anywhere, we used to communicate before as well. Now there is increased role for the media because I will communicate with my audience through media only. You should be happy, I have full faith in you)."
Aamir, who is currently busy shooting for his film "Laal Singh Chaddha", thanked fans for their wishes on his birthday on Sunday and informed everyone to follow his production house's Instagram account for updates on him.
"Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am so active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always a," Aamir wrote.
The actor made his Instagram debut on March 14, 2018 but was never active on social media. He used Instagram only to post important updates about his work.
The actor's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, started their Instagram account on Sunday.
Aamir's next release is "Laal Singh Chaddha". The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".