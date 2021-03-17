'Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye': Aamir Khan on why he quit social media - watch video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who decided to quit social media a day after his 56th birthday got candid with the paparazzi on why he did so.

Aamir was spotted at the screening of the film Koi Jaane Na made by his friend Amin Hajee. When the photographers asked him why he quit social media, Khan said, "Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (You need not apply your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on the social media? I thought I anyway don't post much on social media)."

When asked if this meant a goodbye to his millions of fans and followers, Aamir said, "Alvida nahi, main to idhar hi hu, kahi ja nahi raha hu, isse pahle bhi to communicate karte hi they. Abhi isme media ka role zyada bhadh gya hai kyunki ab main media ke through hi apne audience se baat kar paunga. Aapka to khush hona chahiye, mujhe pura bharosa hai aap pe (I am not going anywhere, we used to communicate before as well. Now there is increased role for the media because I will communicate with my audience through media only. You should be happy, I have full faith in you)."