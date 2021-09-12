'Aap apna chappal toh lelo': Watch Deepika Padukone's sweet reaction to pap losing his footwear while capturing her

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and wife Deepika Padukone were spotted dining with ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu in Mumbai's Bastian restaurant on Saturday.

Pictures and videos of the trio were share online by the paparazzi and a video capturing Deepika's reaction to a pap losing his footwear is currently going viral on the internet.

The video shows Deepika and Ranveer Singh dropping P.V. Sindhu to her car and then heading towards their vehicle. Deepika is seen pointing towards a footwear and telling a photographer, "Aap apna chappal tph lelo." She then insists the paparazzo to put it on, but the latter says it doesn't belong to him. Deepika is seen laughing as she says, "Aapka hi hai."

The photographer, who's trying to get the best shot of the couple, then says he will take it later.

For the evening, Deepika was seen wearing a white satin top with a pair of black trousers. Sindhu opted for a white dress while Ranveer was seen in a printed satin shirt.

Ranveer also took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them together.

He captioned the image as: "Smashing time!"

To this, Sindhu replied: "@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon".

Deepika Padukone, who is daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, has often spoken about being fond of the sport herself.

Sindhu was recently facilitated in Hyderabad by superstar Chiranjeevi for her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 02:22 PM IST