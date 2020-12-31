Aanand L Rai tests positive for COVID-19 after wrapping up shoot of 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of 'Atrangi Re', has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The director was in Delhi and Agra with actors Akshay Kumar, Dhanush nd Sara Ali Khan for his upcoming directorial.
On Thursday, the 'Zero' director took to his Twitter handle and shared, "I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support."
Earlier this week, Rai shared an Instagram photo featuring the crew with Raisina Hill in the background to share the news.
"Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule," captioned Rai on Instagram.
Earlier, a part of the film was shot in Agra across locales including the Ghatia market and other marketplaces, besides a stint at Taj Mahal. Photographs released on social media showed Akshay Kumar dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and standing in front of the Taj.
Portions of the film have also been shot in Varanasi and Madurai as per reports. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is expected to release in 2021.
