Aanand L Rai tests positive for COVID-19 after wrapping up shoot of 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of 'Atrangi Re', has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The director was in Delhi and Agra with actors Akshay Kumar, Dhanush nd Sara Ali Khan for his upcoming directorial.

On Thursday, the 'Zero' director took to his Twitter handle and shared, "I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support."