Aanand L Rai marks three years of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'; says 'film nahi feeling hai'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Tuesday marked three years of the release of his film 'Zero', which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rai shared posters of the film along with the caption, "Dil ke Kareeb... Hamesha. Film nahi feeling hai #3yearsofzero."

Loading View on Instagram

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Most fav movie," a social media user wrote.

"Love you sir," another added.

Meanwhile, the director has 'Atrangi Re' and 'Raksha Bandhan' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:26 PM IST