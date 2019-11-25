Aamir's daughter Ira Khan has the most adorable birthday message for 'baby brother' Azad

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has an adorable wish for her little half-brother Azad on his birthday.

Ira seems to share a very nice bond with her "baby brother" Azad who turned eight. At the same time, she feels that "cool kid" Azad can totally pass off for a 12-year-old.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share some cute photographs of Azad. The doting elder sister also shared a very special birthday wish: "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces".