Aamir Khan's staff test positive for Covid-19, actor's mother to get tested

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan released a statement on Tuesday and revealed that some of his staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor has also shared that they have all tested negative, however his mother is yet to get tested. "Please pray that she is negative," Aamir told his fans.
The statement read: "Some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society."
"The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative," he wrote.
The statement further read, "I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us."
Aamir also thanked Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital and the medical staff for their assistance.
Here's the statement:
Earlier in May, 'My Name is Khan' director Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor's staff had tested postive for COVID-19.
The 48-year-old director put out a statement on Twitter. "I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms."
He also informed that his family was safe and showed no symptoms of the disease.
"The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to," the statement further read.
