Aamir Khan's staff test positive for Covid-19, actor's mother to get tested

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan released a statement on Tuesday and revealed that some of his staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor has also shared that they have all tested negative, however his mother is yet to get tested. "Please pray that she is negative," Aamir told his fans.

The statement read: "Some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society."

"The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative," he wrote.

The statement further read, "I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us."

Aamir also thanked Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital and the medical staff for their assistance.

Here's the statement: