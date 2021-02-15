Aamir Khan's son Junaid starts shooting for Yash Raj Films' 'Maharaja'; sister Ira says 'can't wait till he blows everyone away'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s eldest son, Junaid on Monday started shooting for Yash Raj Films' period drama film titled 'Maharaja', which will mark his Bollywood debut.

Wishing him, Junaid's sister Ira took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note and said that her brother's 'professionalism is unparalleled'.

Sharing a throwback picture, she wrote: "Junnuu!

This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture.

He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."

"His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!" she added.