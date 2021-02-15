Aamir Khan's son Junaid starts shooting for Yash Raj Films' 'Maharaja'; sister Ira says 'can't wait till he blows everyone away'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s eldest son, Junaid on Monday started shooting for Yash Raj Films' period drama film titled 'Maharaja', which will mark his Bollywood debut.
Wishing him, Junaid's sister Ira took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note and said that her brother's 'professionalism is unparalleled'.
Sharing a throwback picture, she wrote: "Junnuu!
This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture.
He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."
"His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!" she added.
According to reports, 'Maharaja' is reportedly based on Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj's libel case against journalist Karsandas Mulji in 1982.
Junaid will be seen essaying the role of Mujli.
The film also features 'Arjun Reddy' actress Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
The production has reportedly built a massive set in Marol's Vijay Nagar for the film, which will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra.
Earlier, reports had suggested that Aamir Khan son will be making his Bollywood debut with the remake of Malayalam film 'Ishq'.
Junaid, Aamir’s elder child from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta, has worked as an assistant director on Rajkumar Hirani’s 'PK', which featured the Bollywood superstar in the lead.
He did two years of training and theatre in American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and has been honing his acting skills through theatre for over three years. Junaid made his theatre debut with the adaption of 'Mother Courage and Her Children', which was helmed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee.
He was also a part of his sister Ira Khan's directorial debut 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea.