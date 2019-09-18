Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, joins his sisters' debut directorial play

Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will star in his sister Ira Khan's English play "Euripides' Medea", which marks her directorial debut.

After announcing that actress Hazel Keech will be featuring in Ira's directorial debut, the official Instagram page of the play shared a video introducing the cast to the world.

The caption of the post reads: "You met Medea, now meet the rest of our cast!"

The video, though, doesn't reveal the character Junaid Khan is going to play.