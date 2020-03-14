Aamir Khan's pic with Gippy Grewal's son is too cute to handle!

Chandigarh: Superstar Aamir Khan is having fun time on the sets of his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in Amritsar. A lot of his pictures from the set went viral, and among them it was his picture with singer Gippy Grewal's son that stole the hearts of the netizens.

Gippy on Thursday took to his Instagramaccount and shared a string of images in which we can see Aamir cuddling the former's little son Gurbaaz.

Aamir is seen in a striped blue polo shirt while posing amidst the background of mustard fields.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So cute."