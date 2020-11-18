Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan quits acting; might take up direction: Report

It’s been over half a decade since movie buffs saw Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan on the big screen.
Khan, who started working in the industry as a child artist with his uncle has featured in around 16 films.
He garnered fame with his adult debut in the 2008 hit ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. His last stint was ‘Katti Batti’ in 2015.
Imran also directed a short film titled, ‘Mission Mars: Keep Walking India’ in 2018.
While Khan has been in the news lately for rumours of a broken marriage with wife Avantika Malik, his friend and actor Akshay Oberoi recently confirmed that the ‘Delhi Belly’ star has officially quit acting.
Akshay told Navbharat Times that Imran is no longer an actor. However, he added that the 37-year-old has the potential to be a better writer and director.
He said, “I don’t know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema are very high."
Last month, Khan's wife Avantika shared a post on how marriages and divorces can be hard, once again triggering off speculations of a separation.
She reposted a message from author Devon Brough, calling it a "truth bomb".
The message read: "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."
Posting the message, Avantika wrote on Instagram: "Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard."
There were reports that the couple is headed towards a split, but they have not confirmed the same yet.
Last year in September, she shared a cryptic post on social media about walking away and not seeking someone's approval, which she later deleted.
The post had sparked off rumours that Imran and Avantika could be headed for a divorce.
Sharing a few lines by musician Morgan Harper Nichols, she had talked about the need for one to realise that one should make a brave decision of walking away on her Instagram post.
Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011. The two welcomed a baby girl in 2014.
