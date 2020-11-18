Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan quits acting; might take up direction: Report

It’s been over half a decade since movie buffs saw Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan on the big screen.

Khan, who started working in the industry as a child artist with his uncle has featured in around 16 films.

He garnered fame with his adult debut in the 2008 hit ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. His last stint was ‘Katti Batti’ in 2015.

Imran also directed a short film titled, ‘Mission Mars: Keep Walking India’ in 2018.

While Khan has been in the news lately for rumours of a broken marriage with wife Avantika Malik, his friend and actor Akshay Oberoi recently confirmed that the ‘Delhi Belly’ star has officially quit acting.

Akshay told Navbharat Times that Imran is no longer an actor. However, he added that the 37-year-old has the potential to be a better writer and director.

He said, “I don’t know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema are very high."