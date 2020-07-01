Aamir Khan's mother tests negative for COVID-19, actor thanks fans for prayers

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had released a statement on Tuesday and revealed that some of his staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After Aamir's staff members tested positive, the whole family had taken the tests. Although, all of them tested negative, the actor's mother - who was the last person in the loop, was yet to get tested.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter and revealed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. He also thanked his fans for all the prayers.

He tweeted, "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes. Love. a."