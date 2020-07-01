Aamir Khan's mother tests negative for COVID-19, actor thanks fans for prayers

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had released a statement on Tuesday and revealed that some of his staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After Aamir's staff members tested positive, the whole family had taken the tests. Although, all of them tested negative, the actor's mother - who was the last person in the loop, was yet to get tested.
On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter and revealed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. He also thanked his fans for all the prayers.
He tweeted, "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes. Love. a."
The statement released by Aamir Khan earlier, read: "The statement read: "Some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society."
"The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative," he wrote.
The statement further read, "I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us."
Aamir had also thanked Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital and the medical staff for their assistance.