Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ NOT postponed; film to release on April 14, 2022

Recently, a lot of rumours had been floating across of Aamir Khan's labour of love, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' being postponed. To quash all the rumours, the production house took to their social media handle today, clearly stating there's no change in the release date of the film.

The statement read, "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories.

We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni."

Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that was written by Eric Roth.

Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will release on April 14, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:59 PM IST