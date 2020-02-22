Aamir Khan's daughter shares adorable 2004 picture with Dad, netizens reply with mushy comments

Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has always been away from the spotlight. However, she manages to get attention on account of her work as a play director and also due to her posts on social media, and netizens love her posts.

Recently, she took the Internet by storm by posting a 'Throwback' picture with her Dad, dated back to Christmas, 2004.

In the picture, Aamir Khan can be seen sporting a black tee and denim shots. Also, since he was shooting for Mangal Pandey, so one can see him flaunting his mustache and long hair. Ira looks absolutely adorable in causal clothes, wearing a Santa cap. Here is the picture she posted: