Aamir Khan's daughter shares adorable 2004 picture with Dad, netizens reply with mushy comments

Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has always been away from the spotlight. However, she manages to get attention on account of her work as a play director and also due to her posts on social media, and netizens love her posts.
Recently, she took the Internet by storm by posting a 'Throwback' picture with her Dad, dated back to Christmas, 2004.
In the picture, Aamir Khan can be seen sporting a black tee and denim shots. Also, since he was shooting for Mangal Pandey, so one can see him flaunting his mustache and long hair. Ira looks absolutely adorable in causal clothes, wearing a Santa cap. Here is the picture she posted:
Alongside the post, Ira wrote a cute caption that stole hearts, it read, "Santa's helper I even have the ears for it! #throwback #christmas #missing #santashelper #elf #elfears #fashiondiaster #film #nostalgia.”
Last year Ira was in the news on account of her play titled, 'Euripides's Medea'. It starred Hazel Keech and her brother Junaid Khan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)