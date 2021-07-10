Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's beau Nupur Shikare slams troll who commented 'Wo baat nahi hai' on his shirtless pic

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's boyfriend Nupur Shikare, who is a fitness trainer, recently shared a series of shirtless black-and-white pictures of himself from the gym on his official Instagram account.
In the photos, he can be seen flexing his muscles.
While netizens were in awe of his chiseled body, a user was left unimpressed with his body and asked him to work harder on it.
The user commented, "Wo baat nhi h tumhari body me... Or mehnat karo (Your body is missing that X factor. Work harder)."
Moments after the user posted this comment, Nupur shared a screenshot of the same on Instagram stories and wrote, "Sorry Shaktimaan." He added a folded hands sticker and another one of actor Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan.
Ira often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her relationship on Instagram. In February, Ira confirmed her relationship with Nupur.
She had shared a series of pictures of them on the occasion of Promise Day, part of Valentine's week celebrations, and said, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you."
Earlier this week, Nupur was seen on an outing with Ira in Mumbai. They held hands as they walked, with neither stopping to pose for the paparazzi.
According to reports, Ira has been dating Nupur for a while. The two became more than just friends during the lockdown and have since been inseparable. Apparently, she has also introduced him to her mom.
Besides Aamir, Nupur reportedly trains former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.
Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.
