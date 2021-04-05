Aamir Khan's daughter Ira teaches how to pronounce her name the right way

Last year, on World Mental Health Day, Ira revealed that she has clinical depression.

The theatre director said it's time to "start a conversation" around mental well-being.

"I am depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor and I am clinically depressed. I am doing much better now.

"For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do," the 23-year-old said in the video.

Ira Khan, who made her directorial debut with a play last year, said she has decided to chronicle her journey with the hope that it will help people in knowing themselves "slightly better" and "understand mental illness better"

"Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?" she said in the one-minute-long clip.

On the work front, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea', and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.