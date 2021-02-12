Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares an adorable post for her 'Valentine' Nupur Shikhare

According to reports, Ira has been dating Nupur for a while. The two became more than just friends during the lockdown and have since been inseparable. Apparently, she has also introduced him to her mom.

Besides Aamir, Nupur trains former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He has been working with Ms Perfectionist for over a decade.

Last year, Nupur had also joined the Khan clan at Gir National Park to celebrate Aamir and Kiran Rao's 15th wedding anniversary.

For those unversed, Ira was previously in a relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. The duo dated for two years before parting ways in late 2019.

On the work front, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea', and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.