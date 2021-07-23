Aamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals mom Reena Dutta gave her sex-ed book when she hit puberty

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Thursday revealed that her mother Reena Dutta gave her a sex-education book when she hit puberty.

Ira, as a part of her 'Pinky Promise to me' series for Agatsu Foundation, spoke about 'curiosity' towards her body.

In her Instagram stories, Ira wrote: "I don't think I've ever looked at myself entirely before. My mom gave me a sexual education book when I hit puberty and it had asked me to look at myself in a mirror, but I didn't get around to doing it. My body has also changed so much in general. Have a long way to go."