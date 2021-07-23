Aamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals mom Reena Dutta gave her sex-ed book when she hit puberty

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Thursday revealed that her mother Reena Dutta gave her a sex-education book when she hit puberty.
Ira, as a part of her 'Pinky Promise to me' series for Agatsu Foundation, spoke about 'curiosity' towards her body.
In her Instagram stories, Ira wrote: "I don't think I've ever looked at myself entirely before. My mom gave me a sexual education book when I hit puberty and it had asked me to look at myself in a mirror, but I didn't get around to doing it. My body has also changed so much in general. Have a long way to go."
To mark International Self-Care Day (ISD), which is on 24 July, Aamir's daughter has been sharing several post about mental health and self-love. Her foundation Agastu recently started the 'Pinky Promise to me' series on Instagram, urging netizens to share their stories.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ira had shared a picture with her mom and written: "I also talked to my mom about how I felt. And things that I usually have to type out because I cry too much to have these conversations in person."
Meanwhile, Ira and her boyfriend Nupur Shikare are currently enjoying a vacation in Himachal Pardesh's Kaza town.
Shikhare, who's a fitness trainer by profession, has been sharing glimpses from their mountain vacay on Instagram.
On Thursday, Nupur took to the photo-sharing app to share adorable pictures with his girlfriend Ira and their 'new friends'.
Sharing pictures with adorable four-legged friends, he wrote: "We made some new friends."
According to reports, Ira has been dating Nupur for a while. The two became more than just friends during the lockdown and have since been inseparable. Apparently, she has also introduced him to her mom.
She confirmed her relationship with Nupur in February, this year.
