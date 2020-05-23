Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts adorable pic with 'quarantine buddy' Azad

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is currently spending her self-isolation period with her father and his wife Kiran Rao. And it seems like Aamir and Kiran's 8-year-old son Azad is bonding with his half-sister amid the COVID-19 lcokdown. Ira took to her Instagram to post an adorable picture with her step brother and call Azad her 'quarantine buddy'.

The duo can be seen posing for the camera with a monochrome Snapchat filter. Ira is seen flaunting her bright red pout as Azad cutely covers his mouth to avoid the lipstick filter.

Check it out here: