Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts adorable pic with 'quarantine buddy' Azad

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is currently spending her self-isolation period with her father and his wife Kiran Rao. And it seems like Aamir and Kiran's 8-year-old son Azad is bonding with his half-sister amid the COVID-19 lcokdown. Ira took to her Instagram to post an adorable picture with her step brother and call Azad her 'quarantine buddy'.
The duo can be seen posing for the camera with a monochrome Snapchat filter. Ira is seen flaunting her bright red pout as Azad cutely covers his mouth to avoid the lipstick filter.
Check it out here:
For the unnversed, Ira Khan is the daughter of superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot in December 2005 and welcomed their first child Azad in 2011 via surrogacy. Ira and Junaid are Aamir's kids with his first wife Reena Dutta.
Last year, on Azad's birthday, Ira had penned down a sweet birthday wish for her little half-brother. The doting elder sister shared some cute photographs of Azad and wrote, "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces".
