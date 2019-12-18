Aamir Khan's daughter Ira paints the internet red in sexy strapless gown

Announcing her theatrical debut with ‘Euripides 'Medea’ recently, Ira Khan is surely turning heads with the preparations that are underway to bring the play together.

Talking about why she chose to mark her debut with Medea, Ira says, “I wanted to direct a story where I feel like I will be able to tell something specific. I like this play because I wanted to tell the story in my way.”

Elaborating on what enticed her towards the classic tale of Medea, Ira shares, “I find Greek mythology interesting and dramatic. These myths are absurd. I always knew that if I want to do a play, then I would do a Classical story. And when I started the process, I really liked Medea because it is still relevant; we do see such cases happening even today”, who has been a student of Greek tragedy and German literature and has a special interest in Classical literature.

