Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan sets the internet on fire in a semi-lingerie photoshoot

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has been taking social media by storm with her pictures, the star kid even made headlines for her Instagram posts with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, however her recent photoshoot tops it all.

Ira looks stunning in the picture wearing a red bralette and denim hot pants, alongside another model. She can be seen showing off her washboard abs and belly ring with her hair done in braids. Take a look: