Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says there's no pressure being a star kid

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan understands what it means to be a 'star kid and living under the constant glare. She says she has normalised herself to different aspects of showbiz and doesn't let it bother her.

"I feel our parents handled us well as children. So, I don't feel a lot of pressure. I am aware of what it means, but I don't feel pressured by it," Ira told IANS while talking about the pressures of being a star kid.

Be it personal or professional, she lives her life under constant scrutiny. Does she sometimes yearn to stay away from the glare?

"I spent (most of) my life away from it. Now, since I got older it has increased and since (the time) I decided to make my social media account public, it has increased. I have normalised myself to it. It is a part of my life. It doesn't bother me and I am just aware of it," said the 22-year-old.

Ira is all set to step into showbiz by making her directorial debut with a theatre production titled "Euripides' Medea". The play is an adaptation of

Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech among others.

"There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie," Ira said while explaining her thought behind making her directorial debut with a play.

"Euripides' Medea" revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.