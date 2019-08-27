Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan and BF Mishaal celebrate 2 year anniversary with this throwback picture

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan first made headlines for her mushy pictures with boyfrined Mishaal, and the two this year are celebrating their 2 year anniversary. She had admitted to dating Mishaal who is a singer and composer during a chat session with a fan.

Ira on Monday shared a throwback picture from 2017 to celebrate their 2 years together. The old picture shows Mishaal and Ira cozying up with the caption “Aaaayee on this day 2017” Take a look: