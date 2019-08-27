Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan and BF Mishaal celebrate 2 year anniversary with this throwback picture

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan first made headlines for her mushy pictures with boyfrined Mishaal, and the two this year are celebrating their 2 year anniversary. She had admitted to dating Mishaal who is a singer and composer during a chat session with a fan.
Ira on Monday shared a throwback picture from 2017 to celebrate their 2 years together. The old picture shows Mishaal and Ira cozying up with the caption “Aaaayee on this day 2017” Take a look:
Ira who is debuting as a director, few days ago shared a cryptic post which had fans wondering if there was trouble in paradise. She had shared a picture of them together hugging with the caption “Everything will be okay #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile.” But it seems like the two were just apart very close to their anniversary which made the star kid miss him even more.
Ira is currently gearing up to make her directorial debut for a theatrical production titled ‘Euripides Medea , she will then soon make her Bollywood debut. She recently debuted with a photoshoot that left fans in awe of her raw personality.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)