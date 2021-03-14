Aamir Khan's Chinese fans celebrate his 56th birthday at Indian Embassy in Beijing; see pics

Chinese fans of Bollywood star Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday at the Indian Embassy here, highlighting his popular films like Three Idiots and Dangal, which struck a chord with the country's youth as they focus on family values and relationships.

About 80 fans, mostly youth, fondly recollected the influence of Khan's movies on them, read out their letters to him and shared their videos and photos with him during his previous visits to the country.

Officials of the Indian Embassy attended the event besides facilitating it.

Watched and commented upon by the top Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, Aamir Khan's movies starting with Three Idiots and followed by Dangal and Secret Super Star have become popular in China, raking up record box office earnings.