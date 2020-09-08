Aamir’s brother Faisal shares his 'Sushant' story, claims Karan Johar insulted him; was kept under house arrest

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death added fuel to the nepotism debate that began with Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar.

Several actors came forth and shared their ordeals and insiders and outsiders in the film industry. The recent addition to this conversation is Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faisal was quoted saying, “There is bias and groupism in the industry. The entire world is corrupted so the industry is not as pious. Everyone looks out for themselves. If your work flops, they don’t treat you well; they don’t even look at you and it has happened with me.”

Recalling the time KJo insulted him at Aamir’s 50th birthday bash. He said, “On my brother’s 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don’t wish to take the name. But Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to.”

Karan Johar has been constantly receiving flak for his alleged involvement in sabotaging Sushant’s career.