Aamir’s brother Faisal shares his 'Sushant' story, claims Karan Johar insulted him; was kept under house arrest

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death added fuel to the nepotism debate that began with Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar.
Several actors came forth and shared their ordeals and insiders and outsiders in the film industry. The recent addition to this conversation is Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faisal was quoted saying, “There is bias and groupism in the industry. The entire world is corrupted so the industry is not as pious. Everyone looks out for themselves. If your work flops, they don’t treat you well; they don’t even look at you and it has happened with me.”
Recalling the time KJo insulted him at Aamir’s 50th birthday bash. He said, “On my brother’s 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don’t wish to take the name. But Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to.”
Karan Johar has been constantly receiving flak for his alleged involvement in sabotaging Sushant’s career.
Khan went missing for two days in 2007, and was reported to be under psychiatric treatment for paranoid schizophrenia.
Aamir and his father were in a custody battle over Faisal that garnered much press coverage. Faisal’s custody was eventually awarded to his father, Tahir.
He wrote a letter to Mumbai Police stating that he was held at Aamir’s residence. The ‘Dangal’ actor gave a statement back then that his brother had not been taking medications for several days.
According to a report by Times of India, Faisal had gone into depression after he separated from his wife.
Fast forward to 2020, he told the same publication that his family “forcefully gave him medicines and kept him under house arrest for one year.”
Clarifying reports from the past, Faisal said that he was “absolutely fit and fine.”
Drawing comparisons of himself with Sushant, who was has been reported to be bipolar, and on medications for anxiety and depression, Faisal maintained, “if a person is bipolar, they cannot act so well, but since Sushant delivered so many hits, his death is still a mystery.”
Faisal made his first screen appearance in 1969’s film ‘Pyar Ka Mausam’ in which he played a role of young Shashi Kapoor. He made his debut as an adult in Aamir Khan’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ (1988) as a villain. Later, he went on to work with Aamir Khan in the film 'Mela' (2000).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)