Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots is USA's most watched movie amid coronavirus lockdown

11 years after its release, Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' remains to be one of the best movies in Bollywood of all time.
According to a circulation, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, 3 Idiots is the most watched movie in the United States this week amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.
With a cast of brilliant actors like Aamir Khan (Rancho), R Madhavan (Farhan), Sharman Joshi (Raju), Kareena Kapoor (Pia), Boman Irani (Professor Viru) and Omi Vaidya (Chatur), 3 Idiots is a story about three students at an Indian engineering college and how they embark on a journey called life. The film is also considered to be one of the best directorials from Hirani.
"It is heartening to see that 3 idiots, a movie that we made with so much love a decade ago, is still winning hearts and receiving so much love and adulation," Hirani said.
3 Idiots is the only Indian film to feature and top in the list of most watched movies among other masterpieces like The Dark Knight, Avengers: Infinity War, Inception, The Shawshank Redemption, Marriage Story, The Platform, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Spider-Man: Into the Spider- Verse and Train to Busan.
Even after a decade, 3 Idiots is the movie which one can watch anytime for its good humour and storyline. The movie which garnered a lot of appreciation, also gave out a strong message to the viewers regarding the current world.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)