Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots is USA's most watched movie amid coronavirus lockdown

11 years after its release, Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' remains to be one of the best movies in Bollywood of all time.

According to a circulation, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, 3 Idiots is the most watched movie in the United States this week amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

With a cast of brilliant actors like Aamir Khan (Rancho), R Madhavan (Farhan), Sharman Joshi (Raju), Kareena Kapoor (Pia), Boman Irani (Professor Viru) and Omi Vaidya (Chatur), 3 Idiots is a story about three students at an Indian engineering college and how they embark on a journey called life. The film is also considered to be one of the best directorials from Hirani.

"It is heartening to see that 3 idiots, a movie that we made with so much love a decade ago, is still winning hearts and receiving so much love and adulation," Hirani said.