Aamir Khan wishes Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 'Shikara'

Aamir Khan on Friday extended good wishes to producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his film 'Shikara', which was released today.

Aamir Khan took to Twitter and shared the warm wishes for Vidhu Vinod Chopra including the entire team of the film and wrote, "Wishing you all the very best Vinod! Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in recent history. A story that needs to be told." The 54-year-old actor has worked with Vidhu Vinod Chopra on many projects.