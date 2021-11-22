Aamir Khan to announce his third marriage after release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'? Here's the truth

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan announced divorce from his wife Kiran Rao in August 2021.

A couple of days back, it was reported that the actor is all set to announce his third marriage post the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with his past co-star.

Now, according to a report in India Today, a source has confirmed that the rumours of Aamir’s third wedding are fake.

Meanwhile, after their divorce, Aamir and Kiran have decided to co-parent their 9-year-old son, Azaad Khan.

Aamir also has two children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta named Junaid and Ira.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

It is an official remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier worked with Aamir in 'Secret Superstar' (2017).

