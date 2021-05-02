Aamir Khan reaches Ladakh to shoot action sequences for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Naga Chaitanya

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan prepping to shoot war scenes for his most-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh.

According to media reports, the actor, who recovered from COVID-19 a few days back, has already reached Ladakh and a few pictures and videos of the actor have been doing the rounds on the internet.

According to a report published in ETimes, Aamir and his team will be shooting the next schedule in Ladakh and Kargil area. It will be a 45-day schedule and will also include the shooting of several action and war sequences.

The media report also stated that Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, will also be joining the shoot in Ladakh.

Naga Chaitanya has replaced actor Vijay Sethupathi in the film.