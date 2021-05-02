Aamir Khan reaches Ladakh to shoot action sequences for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Naga Chaitanya

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan prepping to shoot war scenes for his most-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh.
According to media reports, the actor, who recovered from COVID-19 a few days back, has already reached Ladakh and a few pictures and videos of the actor have been doing the rounds on the internet.
According to a report published in ETimes, Aamir and his team will be shooting the next schedule in Ladakh and Kargil area. It will be a 45-day schedule and will also include the shooting of several action and war sequences.
The media report also stated that Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, will also be joining the shoot in Ladakh.
Naga Chaitanya has replaced actor Vijay Sethupathi in the film.
It was earlier reported that the team is waiting for the snow to melt so that the team can go ahead and shoot the Kargil war sequence in May and June.
This sequence is of great importance to the film's plot, a source had informed.
Meanwhile, Aamir's co-star actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had already wrapped the shooting of the film last year before going on her maternity break.
Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha, is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.
Besides essaying the lead role, Aamir has also produced the film. He is even looking into the edit and back-end work of the film.
