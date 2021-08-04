Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain to join J&K Lieutenant Governor for launch of new film policy

Bollywood dignitaries Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain will join Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Thursday to launch a new film policy in order to make Kashmir a favourite shooting-friendly destination.

Earlier, a delegation of leading film-makers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, led by producer Mahaveer Jain met J-K Lt Gov Sinha and principal secretary to the Lt Gov Mr Nitishwar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the unversed, superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife producer-director Kiran Rao who are currently shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh, recently met J-K Lt Governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss the new film policy of the state.