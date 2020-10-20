Aamir Khan on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge': '25 years of a film that continues to charm the world'

On Monday, Aamir Khan in a Facebook post had lauded the trailer of Anurag Basu's forthcoming directorial "Ludo" starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

"What a trailer !!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues?" Aamir had posted.

Recently, the actor had also taken to social media to appreciate the trailer of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb".

"Dear Akshay Kumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone," Aamir had posted