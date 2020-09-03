Aamir Khan mourns the demise of his Marathi teacher Suhas Limaye

Aamir Khan first started taking Marathi lessons from Suhas Limaye for the dubbed Marathi version of his popular show 'Satyamev Jayate'. It was actor Atul Kulkarni who had reportedly helped Aamir find a tutor.

In an interview with PTI, writer Suhas Limaye had said, "It is just a month that we have started. We have done eight lessons as of now. But I anticipate that as we go further, Aamir will ask a lot of question. I got a fair idea of his intellect when I was teaching him how to frame questions. Though we had just started, he asked me if the same could be posed in some other way too."

"What he meant was that in spoken Marathi, grammatical rules could be broken. I told him that he has jumped several lessons ahead in one go. It was also a fair indication of what was in store for me as a teacher from a sincere, and intellectual student like Aamir," Limaye added.

Talking about his student, Suhas had said, "He is sincere, studious, honest and a perfectionist. He pays meticulous attention to the script."

"Aamir could have easily done without learning Marathi. But he publicly accepted that he was ashamed that he did not know Marathi. Accepting it and making a special effort to learn the language is commendable and worth emulating," he had said.