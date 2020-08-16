Aamir Khan meets Erdogan's wife as he picks Turkey to finish shooting Laal Singh Chaddha

On Saturday actor Aamir Khan met with Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan in Istanbul. Reportedly, the meeting had been sought by Khan who discussed social projects initiated by him.

The news was reported by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency which said that Khan had spoken on a multitude of topics including his work in films as well their social endeavours. Reportedly, Khan had said that Erdogan was carrying out "very important social projects and following humanitarian aid activities" while she in turn "congratulated him for his courageous handling of social problems" via films.

The Anadolu report adds that Khan had also spoken about how his wife had lived for a short time in Turkey and the similarities between the two communities.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" Emine had tweeted after the meeting.