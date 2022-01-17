Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release to be postponed again due to THIS reason?

The makers of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' are reportedly planning to postpone the release date of the much-awaited film once again.

In November 2021, it was officially announced that the film will release in April 2022. However, if reports are to be believed, the makers are deciding to delay the release further as they do not want it to clash with Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is going to be released on a different date as the makers have observed that Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa' overpowered Ranveer Singh’s '83' despite releasing a week prior to the latter.

Moreover, reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Beast' will be released around that time as well.

The report further states that the final leg of work is left and the team apparently feels there might not be enough time left to wrap up post-production, especially with all the VFX involved.

'Laal Singh Chadha' is an official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 1994 movie 'Forrest Gump', the film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been helmed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 musical drama 'Secret Superstar', starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim.

'Forrest Gump', which chronicled the life story of the titular protagonist, a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama, had won six Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor for Hanks and best director for Robert Zemeckis.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:19 PM IST