Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date postponed once again due to THIS reason

Aamir Khan's labour of love, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film which was earlier supposed to grace the theatres on April 14, is now pushed to August 11 owing to lack of time.

The production house took to their social media handle on Tuesday, to announce the news and also express gratitude to the makers and cast of 'Adipurush', for pushing their release date, for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It further added that Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which was slated for a 11 August release, has now been moved.

The statement further read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 04:44 PM IST