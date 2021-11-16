Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date postponed again? Here's what we know

The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed once again.

If reports are to be believed, the makers are targeting April 14, 2022, release now. The film may compete with the highly anticipated 'KGF 2', at the box office.

Reportedly, Aamir Khan and his 'Laal Singh Chaddha team' are also considering the 2022 Eid weekend.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a high on VFX film, as the team is using ageing and de-ageing technology for Aamir Khan's character. The process is taking longer than expected as they are looking for nothing but perfection. And hence, he has decided to postpone the release date of the film.

The report further stated that Aamir Khan is speaking to his friends, Sajid Nadiadwala ('Heropanti 2') and Ajay Devgn ('MayDay'), to see if something can be worked upon.

'Laal Singh Chadha' was earlier scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day next year. The film, also starring Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, was originally slated for a Christmas 2021 premiere.

An official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 1994 movie 'Forrest Gump', the film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been helmed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 musical drama 'Secret Superstar', starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim.

'Forrest Gump', which chronicled the life story of the titular protagonist, a slow-witted but kindhearted man from Alabama, had won six Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor for Hanks and best director for Robert Zemeckis.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:17 PM IST