Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date postponed

The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer flick 'Laal Singh Chadha' has been postponed to Christmas 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the movie was slated for a release on Christmas this year, however, due to pandemic, the movie will hit the theatres next year.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote,"#LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios."