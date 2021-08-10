Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre but stopped picking calls, claims late Anupam Shyam's brother

Popular television actor Anupam Shyam's brother Anurag has claimed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had promised to help them, but stopped picking their calls. The actor had allegedly assured them a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh.

Anupam Shyam passed away on Monday at the age of 63, in Mumbai, due to multiple organ failure. The actor wasn't keeping well from last few years and was also on dialysis.

Anupam's brother Anurag Shyan, in a recent interview, revealed that the 'Lagaan' actor was upset about not being able to meet his ailing mother before her demise. Shyam's mother was in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh at the time and the town had no dialysis centre.

Anurag told Aajtak, "Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh . Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same."