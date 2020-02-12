Aamir Khan gets memorable gift from renowned cartoonist Manoj Sinha

The actor has always delighted his fans with some great movies like Dangal which rocked at the box office and even the Chinese markets, on the work front. With remarkable roles and wins at the Box-office, which have been a constant for Aamir with his projects, the superstar will be seen in a different avatar in Laal Singh Chaddha. Already spotted in three different looks, Aamir’s next is the most awaited film of the year and is surely the Christmas treat that we are awaiting.

Aamir Khan is known for his cult classic movies. Not just 3 Idiots, he is known to start trends with his films like Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, amongst the rest.

On his birthday, the actor announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha as his next which has already been creating the buzz as one of the most awaited projects and is set to release on Christmas, 2020.