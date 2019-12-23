Aamir Khan flies to Bengaluru amidst shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha to watch daughter Ira Khan’s play

New Delhi: The perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan, who has been on a hectic schedule shooting for his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', flew to Bengaluru to watch his daughter Ira Khan's play.

Ira Khan recently made her directorial debut with her play -- Euripides' Medea.

The 54-year-old actor missed his daughter's play in Mumbai as he was shooting in Punjab at that time because of which he flew to catch the theatrical in Bangalore.