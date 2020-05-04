Aamir Khan clarifies money found in wheat flour bags, says 'Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself'

Last month, a video surfaced online that claimed Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had made a surprise monetary donation to the underprivileged.

A TikTok video, which has not been verified, stated that Aamir sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets, to be distributed among the needy. It states that on April 23 the truck arrived in Delhi in an underprivileged area amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The vehicle was loaded with one-kilo packets of flour.

Many refused to take the packets because they felt one kilo would hardly serve any purpose in their families, the video mentions that those who took the packets were in for a surprise.

Within each packet of flour, it turns out there was Rs 15,000 hidden in cash.

The anchor of the TikTok video said in this way Aamir ensured that the money reached the really needy people because only those who were absolutely hardpressed would line up for just one kilo of flour.

However, Aamir on Monday clarified the same on Twitter. He wrote, "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!"