Aamir Khan carries his own pillow and book for a flight; find out what he's reading

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was spotted earlier this morning at the busiest Mumbai airport. The actor was seen wearing casual navy blue t-shirt and black jeans with his essentials for a flight- a book and a pillow.

Aamir carried his own blue cushion, a small flask and with a very popular book. The book which the actor was carrying is ‘Gun Island’ by well-known Indian writer Amitav Ghosh. Ghosh is the author of ten highly acclaimed works of fiction and non-fiction. This book revolves around the life of an Indian named as Deen Dutta, whose life went upside down because of a gun.