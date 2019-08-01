Aamir Khan carries his own pillow and book for a flight; find out what he's reading

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was spotted earlier this morning at the busiest Mumbai airport. The actor was seen wearing casual navy blue t-shirt and black jeans with his essentials for a flight- a book and a pillow.
Aamir carried his own blue cushion, a small flask and with a very popular book. The book which the actor was carrying is ‘Gun Island’ by well-known Indian writer Amitav Ghosh. Ghosh is the author of ten highly acclaimed works of fiction and non-fiction. This book revolves around the life of an Indian named as Deen Dutta, whose life went upside down because of a gun.
On work front, Aamir was last seen in ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Currently he is working on Lal Singh Chaddha, in which he will be sharing screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is helmed by Advait Chandan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)