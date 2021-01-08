Aamir Khan called out for playing cricket without wearing a mask; watch video

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has landed himself in a soup, after he was spotted indulging in a game of cricket sans mask.
In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Khan could be seen hitting fours and sixes as he played cricket with some kids on Thursday.
Khan was called out by television actor and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Kishwer Merchantt for flouting COVID-19 norms and not wearing a mask.
Reacting to the video, Kishwer commented, “None of them wearing a mask? How? Why?”
Meanwhile, Khan’s fans defended his actions by stating, “People need to breathe while playing a sport ...isn’t that common sense.”
“If they wear a mask while playing, they are going to suffer from shortness of breath. And anyways while playing they are quite far away from each other,” added another.
Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope commenting on celebs flouting COVID-19 rules said nobody is above law and everyone should follow the protocols.
Talking to reporters here, Tope said it is the duty of an "ideal citizen" to strictly follow rules and regulations in the current pandemic situation.
Tope further said, "Nobody is above law. Every person should adhere to the protocols laid down by the government. It is the duty of an ideal citizen to strictly follow rules and regulations in the current pandemic situation."
On the work front, Aamir will be next seen on the big screen in the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer 'Forrest Gump'. The remake is titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha', and is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.
