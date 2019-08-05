Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and more laud Nitesh Tiwari's most awaited 'Chhichhore' trailer

The trailer of much-awaited 'Chhichhore' released yesterday and Bollywood is all praises for the trailer that celebrates friendship.

The trailer gives a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress among students in an engineering college. The film's story focuses on a group of friends in the college.

The gang, who got separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Going by trailer, we can safely say that - Shraddha, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty are surely going to leave you impressed with their acting, dancing, and chemistry.