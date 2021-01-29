Aaliyah Kashyap's stunning lingerie picture gets a mushy comment from Khushi Kapoor

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap set the internet ablaze with her recent picture endorsing an innerwear brand.

Aaliyah took to Instagram and dropped a stunning frame posing in white lingerie, which churned out reactions from other star-kids too.

Among the lot were late actress Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, who wrote, "Shaadi me Rn (right now)", to which Aaliyah replied, "OMW (On my way)."

Javed Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey also commented “scandalous” on the post.