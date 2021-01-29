Aaliyah Kashyap's stunning lingerie picture gets a mushy comment from Khushi Kapoor

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap set the internet ablaze with her recent picture endorsing an innerwear brand.
Aaliyah took to Instagram and dropped a stunning frame posing in white lingerie, which churned out reactions from other star-kids too.
Among the lot were late actress Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, who wrote, "Shaadi me Rn (right now)", to which Aaliyah replied, "OMW (On my way)."
Javed Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey also commented “scandalous” on the post.
This isn't the first time Aaliyah has set temperature soaring. Here are some more instances, courtesy Instagram.
Aaliyah was born to Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj in 2001, when they were in a live-in relationship after dating for over a decade. Two years after the birth of their daughter, Anurag and Aarti tied the knot. But their marriage ended four years later, when the couple separated in 2009.
In 2017, Aaliyah Kashyap made her first documentary film on education of girls for her school.
Anurag is best known for his films like “Black Friday”, “Dev.D”, “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Ugly”.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)