Aaliyah Kashyap posts photos of her romantic getaway with BF Shane Gregoire; Janhvi Kapoor says 'meditate'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is currently vacationing with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

On Monday evening, Aaliyah took to Instgaram to give a glimpse of their 'romantic getaway'.

In the pictures shared by her, the young couple can be seen completely smitten by each other. In one of the photos, they can also be seen sharing a sweet kiss.

Another picture shows Aaliyah and Shane looking at each other while sitting on the bed with a breakfast table in front of them. They are holding glasses of juice.

"Romantic getaway @narendra.bhawan.bikaner #ExperienceBikaner

#NarendraBhawanBikaner," she captioned the post.

Moments after she posted the photos, actress Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Meditate." Actor Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaffrey, took a dig at her and wrote, "PDA."

Aaliyah, who is a social media influencer, often answers questions about her love life with Shane and how the couple copes up with the problems they face in their long-distance relationship.

Aaliyah and Shane celebrated one year of togetherness with a trip to Karjat in June. They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles.

While answering a question about making first moves in a video on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah had recounted how she met Shane Gregoire on a dating app.

When she matched with Shane, he suggested that they talk on a video call, and she agreed. Aaliyah said at that time, she was in India and he was in the US.

The star kid had added that they then ended up talking for four hours the first time, adding that they would video call each other every night for hours until they met in person two months later.

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. The star kid lives in the United States US and shares glimpses of her life through social media, where she enjoys a massive fan base.

She has her own YouTube channel, in which she shares videos on various topics, ranging from relationships, mental issues, trolling, and much more.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:44 PM IST